Cheltenham Festival: Simply The Betts lands gamble in the Brown Advisory Plate

Simply The Betts justified strong market support to out-battle Happy Diva in the Brown Advisory and Merriebelle Stable Plate at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 10/3 favourite had been backed ever since Imperial Aura's win in the Northern Trust Novices' Chase on Tuesday and was up with the leaders throughout this big-field contest.

Last year's winner Siruh Du Lac made most of the running but was under pressure when he came to grief at the second-last fence, leaving Happy Diva (20/1) and Simply The Betts to battle it out.

Winning jockey Gavin Sheehan had to galvanise his mount after a mistake at the final fence but he found plenty for pressure and went on to score by a length-and-a-quarter.

Cheltenham regulars Mister Whitaker (22/1) and Oldgrangewood (11/1) filled third and fourth spots in a rare British-dominated race.

Whittington said: "It's about everyone else, I'm thrilled for them. We've had five goes this week and been getting closer and now we've got there.

"It's been a great team effort, Laura Collett (eventer) has done lots of work with him over his jumping.

"I wouldn't know what we'd do next, but he's a proper horse. He's still improving, but he's had some hard races this season. Today he was a little bit behind the bridle, whereas in January he was hard on it the whole way.

"I'm just so proud of him, but I don't know what we'll do know, he's hard three hard races since Christmas. We'll let the dust settle."