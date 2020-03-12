Cheltenham Festival: Concertista slams rivals in Daylesford Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Concertista produced one of the best performances of the Cheltenham Festival so far with an authoritative display in the Daylesford Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Willie Mullins won the first four editions of this race with luminaries such as Limini and Laurina, but his fifth winner in five years could have just as exciting a future based on this display.

She was buried in midfield by Daryl Jacob, but came there cruising between the last two hurdles and quickened into the lead going to the final obstacle.

A potent turn of foot after the last left her well clear and she would put 12 lengths between her and another Mullins inmate Dolcita by the winning line.

Rayna's World, a 100/1 shot from Philip Kirby's North Yorkshire yard, came from another parish to snatch third, having passed numerous rivals up the hill.