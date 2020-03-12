Racing in Ireland to continue behind closed doors

All race meetings in Ireland will be run behind closed doors until March 29 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Horse Racing Ireland has announced.

The measures will begin with the all-weather fixture at Dundalk on Friday, and follows Government advice in Ireland issued on Thursday morning to contain the spread of Covid-19, including an instruction to limit external gatherings to less than 500 people.

HRI said that after consultation with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and with industry stakeholders, restrictions on race meetings would be imposed to ensure that less than 500 people are on site at each meeting.

The measures will take immediate effect, with the situation being kept under review.

The restrictions are:

Race meetings will be closed to the public with recommended social distancing measures implemented on track.

Access will be restricted to essential service providers and industry participants.

There will be no catering services, on-course bookmakers or Tote services provided.

One groom per runner declared will be admitted to the racecourse.

One owner per runner will be admitted.

Only trainers of horses running at the meeting will be admitted.

All participants will be asked to vacate the racecourse after their horses have run.

Racing will continue to be made available to broadcasters as at present.

"The restrictions which we are announcing today will limit social interaction but will allow a vital rural industry to continue to operate, protecting livelihoods and jobs."HRI chief executive Brian Kavanagh said:

"Public health is the number one priority and these restrictions will continue to be kept under constant review as we liaise with our colleagues in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Department of Health.