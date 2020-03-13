Cheltenham Gold Cup: Al Boum Photo goes back-to-back for Willie Mullins four-timer

Al Boum Photo became the first horse since Best Mate in 2004 to defend his crown in a thrilling finish to the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The 10/3 favourite, making it four winners in four Friday races for trainer Willie Mullins, just held the late challenge of Santini to secure chasing's blue riband for the second time.

Jockey Paul Townend, who was completing a treble on the day as well, kicked to the front coming into the home straight but looked set to be swallowed up by eventual third Lostintranslation (10/1).

But Colin Tizzard's runner appeared to run out of stamina on the run up the hill and it would be Santini (5/1), who had suffered slight interference after the last, who emerged as his main challenger.

However, it was Al Boum Photo who was able to cling on in the closing strides to give his trainer a seventh winner of a week being absolutely dominated by Irish runners.

Townend was winning his fifth race of the week as well to draw level with Barry Geraghty in the race for the top jockey title, but he will win it on countback as his rival has no more rides on Friday's card.

"It's amazing. I tell you, I'd want some boot in the rear end if I was in front that early and got beat by Santini though," Townend said.

"I thought I'd never feel anything like the feeling I had here last year, I think this is even better. It's all about this, it's all about this lad.

"Unreal, it's a credit to Willie. To come here with one run, the man's a genius.

"I went out with a plan to get in a rhythm, but he missed a few fences, luckily he always found his feet.

"At the top of the hill he started to jump better - I ended up in front sooner than I wanted, but I was able to hang on and he produced at the last.

"It was completely different to last year, but most importantly it was the same result. He's a legend, he has everything - guts along with class."

Mullins said: "It's fantastic, an absolutely unbelievable day. That man there on the screen, Paul Townend - people said he was under pressure. Paul does his own thing, he probably rides better under a little bit of pressure - really really good from him.

"It's not easy to take over from someone like Ruby Walsh, but Paul's gone and stamped his authority this season in Ireland riding for our yard, so I'm really delighted for him.

"I left him alone, I asked what he was going to do. I think the horse wanted a bit more of the action as it unfolded, he didn't disappoint the horse. He let the horse do it and that's a rider riding with huge confidence.

"It worked out, so I'm really happy and delighted for Paul."