Cheltenham Festival: It Came To Pass storms clear to win Foxhunters at 66/1

It Came To Pass ran out a shock 66/1 winner of the St James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup as Willie Mullins' run of success came to an end.

Mullins runners - Burning Victory, Saint Roi, Monkfish and Al Boum Photo - had won the first four races on Friday's Cheltenham Festival card but his strong fancy Billaway could only finish second in the amateur riders' contest.

Marcle Ridge had set a strong pace from flag fall, jumping boldly under Sam Jukes, and was still in there with a chance until the second last when the field finally caught him.

Just for a moment Billaway looked live making it five-from-five for Mullins, but Maxine O'Sullivan's outsider was always travelling far the best and stormed clear after being sent to the front.

The victory was a second in the race for the jockey's father - trainer Eugene - who has had to wait since 1991 to add to Lovely Citizen's win.

The winning trainer said: "I'm over the moon. We won this race 29 years ago, with my brother William riding. Sadly my father isn't with us anymore, but I'm sure he was looking down on us today.

"We've a great family operation at home, there's an awful lot of people involved and a lot of hard work.

"Maxine does an awful lot of work and she's a brilliant girl. She has little faith in herself and her riding, but she is brilliant."

Maxine O'Sullivan said: "He just loved it the whole way and everything went right. I couldn't have asked for a better run round.

"We knew if he returned to his old form that he would have a serious chance, and he did. He was better today than he's ever been. We knew he'd stay really well.

"It's really special for our family. My uncle won it in 1991, my dad trained it and my granddad owned and bred it. Unfortunately my granddad died in the last couple of years, but he'd be so proud.

"This is our Gold Cup. It's such a family business. It means a lot to us."