Cheltenham Festival: Chosen Mate lands Grand Annual for Gordon Elliott's seventh winner of week

Chosen Mate gave trainer Gordon Elliott his seventh Cheltenham Festival winner of the week in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup.

The well-backed 7/2 favourite cruised to the front between the last two fences and stayed on well up the hill to beat stable companion Eclair De Beaufeu (13/2) by a length-and-three-quarters under Davy Russell.

It pulled him level with Willie Mullins on seven winners with just one race remaining - Mullins narrowly held the lead because of having more third-placed runners heading into the finale.

Us And Them (10/1) was three and a half lengths back in third, with Greaneteen (5/1) a neck away in fourth.

Elliott said: "He definitely could win a graded race. I said if you can get him in a rhythm over his first four fences he will win. Thankfully he won.

"Robbie Power was going to ride him, but then Davy decided he wanted to ride him and I'm thrilled he rode him, as he is a brilliant jockey and I'm lucky to have him."

