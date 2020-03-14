Paul Nicholls bags Midlands National with Truckers Lodge

Truckers Lodge was a decisive winner of the Marston's 61 Deep Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.

Paul Nicholls' eight-year-old, who had finished second in the Welsh Grand National on his previous start, went one better this time in a typically gruelling edition of the four-and-a-quarter-mile stamina test.

Lorcan Williams had him up with the pace from an early stage, and they moved clear after the third last to win by 18 lengths at 6-1 - from Captain Drake and Joe Farrell.

The runner-up made a mistake at the last, as his efforts began to tell on the heavy ground, but Truckers Lodge appeared to have the prize in safe keeping by then anyway.

He was breaking new ground for 11-time champion trainer Nicholls, in a race which had previously eluded him.

Truckers Lodge's victory also paid a compliment to last year's winner of this race, Potters Corner - who beat him at Chepstow at the end of December and is on course for next month's Aintree Grand National.