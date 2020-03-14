Delta Work reportedly 'fine' after Gold Cup fifth

Delta Work has returned home "fine" after having to settle for fifth place behind Al Boum Photo in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Trainer Gordon Elliott blamed a shoddy round of jumping for the seven-year-old's failure to get within six lengths of the dual champion on Friday.

Delta Work did not make any especially serious mistakes, but was rarely as fluent at his obstacles as those who finished in front of him.

Elliott said: "He never got into a rhythm and didn't jump well - but he's home and he's fine.

"Considering the mistakes he made, he wasn't beaten too far and he ran all right."