This afternoon's meeting at Carlisle will go ahead as scheduled after the course passed a morning inspection.

With ground conditions already described as heavy, officials on Sunday announced a 7am check due to the threat of overnight rain.

However, just three millimetres of rain fell at the Cumbrian circuit, and the six-race card was given the green light before 6.30am.

The first race is due off at 2pm, with the concluding event scheduled for 4.40pm.