Defi Du Seuil connections plan next move

Connections of Defi Du Seuil remain at a loss to explain his disappointing display in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Following the defections of dual winner Altior and Chacun Pour Soi, two-mile showpiece looked at the mercy of the Philip Hobbs-trained Defi Du Seuil, who had impressed in winning each of his three previous starts this season.

However, the warning signs were out for supporters of the Tingle Creek and Clarence House Chase hero a long way from home and he eventually finished a well-beaten fourth behind Politologue, whom he had beaten at Cheltenham earlier in the campaign.

Hobbs' daughter, Diana, said: "Defi Du Seuil is absolutely fine and nothing has come up. He had blood tests and been scoped, but nothing is amiss.

"Obviously it's very disappointing, but he's still a star in our eyes. We'll go back to the drawing board, speak to JP (McManus, owner) and come up with a new plan.

"He's still a star to us."