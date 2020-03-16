BHA closes head offices in London with some members of staff self-isolating

The British Horseracing Authority offices at High Holborn in London have been closed until further notice - because some members of staff are self-isolating as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

A small number of the team have displayed mild symptoms which may be consistent with the coronavirus. As yet, however, the cases are not confirmed.

As a result, those members of staff are self-isolating - and all office-based staff are working from home.

A statement released by the BHA read: "The office at 75 High Holborn will be closed to all staff and visitors from Monday March 16 until further notice.

3:18 Luke Harvey says racing is going ahead 'as normal' in Hereford on Monday but predicts the sport could be moved behind closed doors within the next 48 hours

"This is due to a small number of office-based BHA employees self-isolating, in line with Government guidance, having experienced mild symptoms that could potentially be consistent with coronavirus (Covid-19). We emphasise that these are not confirmed cases.

"All office-based staff are being asked to work remotely, purely as a precaution."

The BHA added on Twitter: "The building is currently undergoing a deep clean and will be reopened when practicable."