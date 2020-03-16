BHA closes head offices in London with some members of staff self-isolating

The British Horseracing Authority offices at High Holborn in London have been closed until further notice - because some members of staff are self-isolating as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.
A small number of the team have displayed mild symptoms which may be consistent with the coronavirus. As yet, however, the cases are not confirmed.
As a result, those members of staff are self-isolating - and all office-based staff are working from home.
A statement released by the BHA read: "The office at 75 High Holborn will be closed to all staff and visitors from Monday March 16 until further notice.
"This is due to a small number of office-based BHA employees self-isolating, in line with Government guidance, having experienced mild symptoms that could potentially be consistent with coronavirus (Covid-19). We emphasise that these are not confirmed cases.
"All office-based staff are being asked to work remotely, purely as a precaution."
The BHA added on Twitter: "The building is currently undergoing a deep clean and will be reopened when practicable."