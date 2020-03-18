No decision on National Hunt Championship standings

A decision on the destiny of this year's National Hunt championships will be made in "due course" following the cancellation of racing in Britain until the end of April due the coronavirus pandemic, the British Horseracing Authority has said

The champion jockey, trainer and owner are usually crowned on the final day of the jumps season at Sandown, which was this year scheduled to take place on April 25.

However, the escalating nature of the Covid-19 outbreak has prompted the BHA to draw stumps until the start of May, meaning the British National Hunt season is effectively over, as things stand, although the decision will be kept under "constant review" by the ruling body.

Following the conclusion of racing in Britain on Tuesday, Brian Hughes held a 19-winner lead over four-times champion Richard Johnson in this year's jockeys' title race - and there was speculation on social media that Hughes would now be confirmed as champion.

However, a BHA spokesman said: "This is a fast-moving situation and the sport is working collectively to manage the many issues that arise as a result.

"Decisions as to how the situation affects the jump jockey, trainer and owner championships will be included in that process in due course."

In the trainer's title race, Nicky Henderson leads Paul Nicholls by almost £200,000, while JP McManus is unsurprisingly a long way clear in the champion owner table.