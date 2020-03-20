Ryan Moore booked for Gronkowski

Ryan Moore has been booked to partner last year's runner-up Gronkowski in the Dubai World Cup.

Jointly-owned by Phoenix Thoroughbreds and Khalid Bin Mishref, the Salem bin Ghadayer-trained five-year-old was beaten just a nose in the Meydan showpiece 12 months ago, as Thunder Snow became the first ever dual winner of the race.

Gronkowski, who is named after NFL star Rob Gronkowski, will line up as an outsider in this year's renewal, having placed third behind World Cup favourite Benbatl on his penultimate start before finishing down the field in the inaugural Saudi Cup in Riyadh last month.

Moore will be on board for the first time since partnering him on his first two career starts when trained in Britain by Jeremy Noseda.

Phoenix Thoroughbreds also confirmed Oisin Murphy will be on board Bin Ghadayer's Axelrod in the Godolphin Mile.

Murphy is hoping the former American-trained entire can build on the promise of his runner-up finish in the Group Three Burj Nahaar.

"I'm delighted to get the ride on Axelrod," said the jockey.

"He has some great form in America and ran a cracker last time. In probably a wide-open race, he's going to have a big chance."