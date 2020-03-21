Saturday's racing tips: Thurles to the rescue as 7/1 Capuccimix can help lift the gloom

Looking for some Saturday afternoon sport to feast on? Jones Knows is here to help to preview and advise punters on the best bets from the Irish racing scene.

Thurles racecourse will be fast-tracked to the top table of live sport on Saturday afternoon.

With almost all sporting authorities shutting the shop due to the Coronavirus pandemic, action from Ireland, who have decided to keep their show on the road behind closed doors, will scratch the itch of those yearning for sporting action, a bet or simply a distraction from these extraordinary times of social isolation and sports hiatus.

Between 1:40 and 4:40 we can at least trick ourselves that all is normal in the world. Even ITV have decided to broadcast the meeting to the delight of sports junkies. I for one, can't wait. It's not quite Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival levels of excitement but it's not far off.

Confession time: my knowledge of Irish racing lacks depth. Who knew Thurles was pronounced Thur-less? And who knew AP McCoy rode his first-ever winner at the Tipperary track? What I have learnt from researching the characteristics of the track is that you need a horse that can handle right-handed undulations, be speedy enough to get into a good position two fences out due to the downhill nature and of course finds plenty in an uphill finish.

Now let's put these theories into action...

The horse to back with confidence on the card is CAPUCCIMIX (7/1 with Sky Bet) in the Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase at 3:10.

I'm fully in the camp that Grand Annual winner Chosen Mate is the best novice chaser around this season and as the selection got within 11 lengths of him at Gowran Park makes him capable of winning a Grade Three contest like this.

Henry De Bromhead has worked his usual magic to improve this horse hugely over the larger obstacles, showcasing his talent when getting to within seven lengths on Cash Back on his chasing debut. He's had three runs since then and put any fears of jumping out to his left to bed when putting in a solid round of fencing last time out when winning at Naas.

Image: Henry De Bromhead - the master of improving horses over fences

The Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle at 1:40 looks a straight shootout between the top two in the market. At the prices, I'd rather side with FAKIERA (11/10 with Sky Bet) for Gordon Elliott. His main market rival, Politesse, is making her hurdling debut after an impressive bumper win but the numbers suggest mares have a tough time taking on the boys in maiden hurdles in Ireland.

This year, only two mares have won mixed-sex races from a sample size of 132 runners with the data suggesting they are performing below market expectations. I have a philosophy of not tipping up anything shorter than 2/1, so I'm advising a double with MARY FRANCES (7/4 with Sky Bet) the most likely winner of the BetVictor Hurdle at 2:10 for those that like taking short prices. The double should pay around the 5/1 mark.

She is top-rated on official hurdle ratings and comes here off the back of a strong handicap win at Punchestown where she proved her liking for a positive ride from the front to burn off a competitive field, including Pertemps Final fifth Regulate. A repeat of that performance and she'll take the beating.

The BetVictor Handicap Hurdle at 2:40 made my brain hurt. It's a mystery wrapped within a riddle. As with all low-grade handicaps, it's a case of who might turn up on the day and my finger came down on the chances of JOHNNY LITTLE LEGS (4/1 with Sky Bet) but he has been well found in the market overnight. Small stakes advised.

He showed a liking for the course last time out and should have learnt plenty from that short head defeat experience.

Advised staking plan: