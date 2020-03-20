Dundalk review: Awesome Aerclub

Aerclub looks a colt sure to go on to bigger and better things after maintaining his unbeaten record in impressive style at Dundalk.

A son of triple Group One winner Charm Spirit, Henry de Bromhead's charge was a surprise winner on his racecourse debut at the County Louth circuit in November, claiming a narrow victory at 20-1.

However, with the runner-up Duke Of Pilat having won each of his two subsequent starts for Joseph O'Brien, Aerclub was the 11-8 favourite to double up in the Love Your Mum At The Races Weekend Median Auction Race - and did not disappoint.

Always travelling well in the hands of Wayne Lordan, the three-year-old ultimately had little in trouble in pulling almost three lengths clear of Point Reyes, with Flower Garland back in third.

De Bromhead was not present, but told the PA news agency: "I'm delighted with him. He's a lovely, big horse and won nicely, so it's great.

"He's always worked well, so we were hoping he'd run a good race the first day, but ours do normally improve for the run.

"He's improving all the time and hopefully we'll run him on the turf in the spring."

Lordan was suitably impressed, saying: "He's a nice horse. Henry liked him the first day he ran and he won well.

"He felt like he's after improving since then. He's a fine, big horse, he went to the line well and he's very likeable.

"I think he could be a stakes horse - he'd give you all the vibes that he's going that way.

"After we went a furlong I thought the race steadied, he has a big huge stride on him and is an easy traveller, so that's maybe why he got keen. In a better race you could ride him whatever way you'd like."