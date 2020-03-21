Charity Racing Welfare to expand

Racing Welfare is planning to increase its capacity in expectation of unprecedented demand for its services as racing deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity offers a 24/7 support line for anyone within the sport who needs assistance, or there is an online chat facility if they prefer.

The support line is manned by trained counsellors who deal with issues ranging from financial issues to mental health.

Chief executive Dawn Goodfellow, who is now part of the industry's Covid-19 steering group, said: "It's vital for people to know that help is available to anyone in racing. Everyone is feeling the strain, but we really don't want anyone to feel they can't ask for help.

"Whilst self-isolation is necessary to combat the virus, we don't want people in racing to feel isolated or with no-one to turn to. We're here to help, so please share your immediate problems with one of our experienced team.

"Whilst this is an unprecedented crisis, Racing Welfare wants to reassure everyone that we remain operational and are here to provide support for all of racing's people.

"We are aware that people from a whole range of different roles across the industry will be facing hardship and we are continuously monitoring the situation in order to provide up-to-date information and guidance to anyone affected.

"Racing's support line is open 24/7 on 0800 6300 443 to anyone needing assistance or via live chat online at www.racingwelfare.co.uk"