Jetz powers to victory in Thurles feature

Class came to the fore in the BetVictor Hurdle at Thurles as Jetz registered his first win of the season.

Jessica Harrington's eight-year-old has mixed it with some of the best hurdlers and chasers in Ireland in recent seasons.

Not beaten far behind La Bague Au Roi in Grade One company over fences last season, he returned to hurdles last time out and was a fair second to Charli Parcs.

Harrington kept Jetz over the smaller obstacles and he always looked to be travelling better than market leader Mary Frances, and when Robbie Power asked him to go about his business, he pulled six lengths clear to reward punters at 3-1.

Power said: "He did that well. He was entitled to do that on his hurdles form and on some of his chase form as well.

"He seems to be getting his confidence back after a couple of runs over hurdles. He was quite keen today for the first mile or so, but he saw out the trip really well.

"His jumping improved as the race went on, but he's always that way, even over fences he's the same and the further the race goes, the better he jumps.

"Those couple of runs over hurdles will have done his confidence good and hopefully we can get a chance to go back over fences.

"The good gallop suited me as I was keen enough. He's a horse with a very high cruising speed but he also stays well."