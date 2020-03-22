Monday's Tips

Anita Chambers previews Monday's Flat turf card at Naas with Even So getting the nap verdict.

Even So can get her season off to a perfect start with victory in the Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes at Naas.

The Group Three prize is the feature event on the opening day of the Flat season in Ireland and Ger Lyons' runner could be ideally placed following a satisfactory juvenile campaign.

Third on her racecourse debut, she really caught the eye with a finishing flourish and was duly sent off favourite for her second start.

That was at Gowran and she won in style, needing only the briefest of encouragement to extend herself and see off the runner-up.

Lyons opted to put her away after that outing in September and his patience can pay dividends in this mile affair.

Sir Dragonet will draw plenty of attention as he returns to action in the Listed Devoy Stakes.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt was favourite for last year's Derby at Epsom after winning his first two starts, being particularly impressive in the Chester Vase, but he could not quite rise to the challenge on the big day.

He was fifth, beaten three-quarters of a length in a blanket finish, and while disappointing in the Royal Whip following a break he ran a solid race to be fourth in the St Leger at Doncaster.

Perhaps he is not the superstar he promised to be, but equally he always looked the type to make up into a proper four-year-old and hopes will surely be high of a winning return.

O'Brien has plenty of chances across the card, including with Hong Kong in the Naas Racecourse Business Club Madrid Handicap.

The American Pharoah colt progressed with racing last year, getting off the mark at this track in October, before a crack at the Horris Hill, which was run at Newmarket following the abandonment on Newbury.

Prominent through the early stages, he weakened out it but he is not one to give up on yet now tried in handicaps for the first time.

Lipizzaner is another likely type for Ballydoyle in the opening Irish Stallions Farm EBF Maiden.

The youngster is a son of Uncle Mo and makes plenty of appeal as one to be pretty sharp early on in his career.

Dark Vader can ensure Joseph O'Brien gets off the mark on the turf at the earliest opportunity in the Naas Racecourse Launches The 2020 Irish Flat Season Handicap.

He has been kept busy on the all-weather over the winter, winning three of his five starts, including a narrow victory in a competitive event earlier this month.

Dark Vader has gears and can make his presence felt.

NAAS: 2.00 Lipizzaner, 2.30 Eshtiya, 3.00 Dark Vader, 3.30 Hong Kong, 4.00 Sir Dragonet, 4.30 EVEN SO (NAP), 5.00 Timourid.

DOUBLE: Even So and Dark Vader.