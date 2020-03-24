Ireland cancels point-to-point calendar

Ireland has cancelled its point-to-point calendar until further notice because of the "ever evolving" coronavirus outbreak.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board made the announcement via its Twitter feed on Tuesday.

The statement read: "Due to the ever evolving situation, upcoming point-to-point fixtures have been cancelled until further notice.

"Regular updates will be issued once we have further information. Point-to-points will recommence when it is deemed appropriate to do so."

Irish point-to-points had been continuing behind closed doors, alongside daily meetings under Rules - whose fixture list features a scheduled seven-race card at Clonmel on Tuesday.

In Britain, where Government measures become ever more strict to try to mitigate the spread of the virus as numbers of confirmed cases and deaths increase, both racing under Rules and in point-to-points was suspended a week ago.

The British racing calendar will not resume until early May at least - while the remainder of the point-to-point season has been cancelled.