Tom Marquand looks for more G1 glory in Australia

Tom Marquand believes his mount Southern France is an "ideal sort" for Saturday's Kia Tancred Stakes as the rider seeks a Group One prize for the second successive week at Rosehill in Australia.

The jockey claimed a first top-level victory aboard the William Haggas-trained Addeybb at the Sydney track and has another chance as he teams up with the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained five-year-old.

Southern France was previously trained by Aidan O'Brien and finished third in the 2018 St Leger before moving to Australia last October, where he has won one of his three starts for new connections.

Marquand said: "I went in the other morning to sit on him which was nice to do before the race. He has won since he came here, so he has shown he has been competitive out here.

"He had been for a couple of trials before running back at Flemington over a mile and a quarter and step up to a mile and a half is more his trip."

Marquand is well acquainted with rival Verry Elleegant, having had her back in second place behind Addeybb last week.

He aIn-form dded: "It's a pretty competitive race and Verry Elleegant is in there, but if ever she was vulnerable, now is probably the time as she will have had two hard races in a week as she ran second to us the other day.

"We did go slow, but we eyeballed each other from a long way out and she was probably a bit heartbroken, but at the same time she is still an Australian Oaks winner.

"Southern France was bumping into some of the best mile-and-a-half and Cup horses back in Europe and he ran some good races against them. He is the ideal sort of horses for races like this out here."

Southern France is not the only familiar name to line up in the 12-furlong feature, with last year's Ebor winner Mustajeer also in the line up for Kris Lees.

That handler also has ex-David Menuisier inmate Danceteria and former David Simcock runner Mugatoo, who finished second to the Marquand-ridden Young Rascal last week.

Former Sir Michael Stoute runner Mirage Dancer also lines up.

More rides for Marquand

Marquand has a strong hand at Rosehill on Saturday as he chases more Australian Group race glory.

The rider scored on both Addeybb and Young Rascal for William Haggas at the track last Saturday and this weekend rides for the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace team in both the feature Tancred Stakes, on Southern France, and the Group One Vinery Stud Stakes aboard Fascino.

He said: "I jumped on Fascino the other morning when I rode Southern France. From that she looks an extremely relaxed and straightforward filly.

"She is proven at Group Two level and it was a pretty good run on her last start.

"This is a new distance and it is the furthest she has gone as she hasn't been beyond a mile, which was another good reason to sit on her before the race as it helped me show if she would be the sort of filly to get the trip.

"If we can find a good rhythm and get her relaxed, she should see out the trip. If there is one to put it up to the likes of Funstar, it could be her."

Marquand will be aboard ex-Aidan O'Brien runner Mount Tabora in the Group Three Iron Jack Neville Selwood, with the four-year-old now handled by Peter and Paul Snowden.

He said: "He ran well last time and has been gelded since that run. The winner of that race has come out and run well since, so the form is backed up.

"He ran well over a mile at Caulfield, so this mile-and-a-quarter trip here should be spot on. Coming from Aidan O'Brien's, they are usually pretty tough, which is always a help."

Oceanex is Marquand's ride in the Jim Beam Emancipation Stakes after she was well beaten last time.

He said: "I've never ridden for Mick Price and Michael Kent Junior, so it is nice to get a ride for them.

"She came back on heavy ground in a Group One, which is a hard thing to do. There will be a big of dig in the ground, but not too much, and hopefully that run last time can bring her back to her peak.

"The trip is probably a bit sharper than ideal as she has won over a mile and a quarter, but it looks the right sort of race for her.

"I've got a good draw in stall eight, while there is a bit of speed in the race with Sweet Deal in there, so hopefully that will make it enough of a test of stamina."

Jason Coyle's Sirmaze is another outsider for Marquand in the TAB Tulloch Stakes.

He said: "It is not the strongest Group Two and could easily be a Group Three. He has run some good races in defeat, but he has been set some stiff tasks and finished midfield in a couple of those.

"His last run was in a handicap and he got beat, so he will have to step up a hell of a lot from that effort, but Jason's horses are running well and it always helps when a stable is in form."

Marquand was thrilled to secure his first Group One on Addeybb last week and admits he feels fortunate to be riding in Australia, given British action is suspended until at least the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "It was a massive day and it was great to be aboard both of them. Mr Haggas could have easily booked any number of top Australian jockeys for these rides and I was honoured to ride them and get my first ever Group One.

"It was great for a plan like that to come off.

"With everything going back on in England, I think the win meant that bit more as I'm lucky to still be riding given the circumstances. It would be great now if I could get another Group One this weekend."