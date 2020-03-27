Madhmoon 'couldn't be better' says Kevin Prendergast

Veteran trainer Kevin Prendergast is eyeing the Mooresbridge Stakes as a potential comeback target for his stable star Madhmoon.

Unbeaten in two starts as a juvenile two seasons ago, the son of Dawn Approach managed a solitary win in six last term, but was beaten just half a length into second in the Investec Derby at Epsom - having finished fourth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Prendergast reports his charge to be in rude health for the new campaign - and hopes he can break his Group One duck in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on May 24, having first blown away any cobwebs over the same course in the Mooresbridge three weeks earlier.

All plans are of course subject to racing in Ireland recommencing following Tuesday's announcement that all sporting events in the country, including those being held behind closed doors, would be cancelled until at least April 19.

"He's in very good form - he couldn't be better," said the 87-year-old trainer.

"All being well we'll start him off in the Mooresbridge - that would be the plan- with his main target for the first part of the season being the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

"We're very happy with him at the moment, so fingers crossed things stay that way."