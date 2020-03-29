Addeybb and Young Rascal chasing reduced prize money

William Haggas' Addeybb and Young Rascal are both set to run for reduced prize money at the championship meeting in Sydney next month, because of the economic impact of coronavirus.

Addeybb's target, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, has been halved in prize money to A$2million (£1m) - and likewise, Young Rascal will be racing for A$1m, instead of A$2m, in the Sydney Cup.

Both horses booked their places at Randwick on April 11 with victories at Rosehill earlier this month, in the hands of Tom Marquand.

Addeybb opened his Group One account in the Ranvet Stakes, with his Newmarket stablemate lifting the Group Three Iron Jack N E Manion Cup.

That meeting was held behind closed doors, under social-distancing protocol which is in effect in so many countries to try to slow the spread of the pandemic, and it is likely to be the same scenario at Randwick.

Racing New South Wales issued a statement, detailing the cuts for the Star-sponsored Championships on April 4 and 11.

It read: "The main source of funding for prize-money is wagering - which will be significantly reduced by the current lockdowns of pubs, clubs and TAB retail agencies.

"Other sources funding for prize-money, being on-course attendances and sponsorship, have also been severely impacted - given the public is not currently permitted to attend race meetings."