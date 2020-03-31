Hollie Doyle will be ready when racing returns

Hollie Doyle is keeping herself in the groove to make sure she is ready for the resumption of racing - whenever that might be.

Doyle, 23, is riding out every day and will be primed for a return to action once the go ahead is received on the track.

"There's not a lot we can do really - we've got to keep the horses going," said the record-breaking jockey.

"I'm just riding out every day and getting my exercise - at least we're all in the same position.

"I rode out for Archie Watson (on Monday). We've just got to be ready when we do get the go ahead."

Doyle enjoyed a stellar 2019, riding 116 winners - more in a calendar year than any other female jockey.

She passed Josephine Gordon's record of 106 winners in November and was only the third woman to reach a century - with Hayley Turner the first to pass the three-figure mark in 2008.

Doyle had also made a bright start to 2020, with 35 winners, before racing had to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her partner Tom Marquand is another bright prospect in the professional ranks, and is enjoying his second successive spell over the last few months in Australia.

Marquand, who was 22 on Monday, had the first Group One triumph of his career when steering home Addeybb for Newmarket trainer William Haggas in the Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill.

He plans to return to the UK after riding Addeybb and Young Rascal for Haggas at the championship meeting in Randwick on April 11.

Doyle said: "He's enjoying it down there. He's just a bit worried about getting home, but he should be all right.

"He's just going to ride in the Sydney Cup and then come home. We'll just see what happens.

"He's doing well and he's loving it, but he says he doesn't know how long racing is going to last."