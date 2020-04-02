Hollie Doyle: Racing champion's open letter to NHS workers and the UK during lockdown

Racing champion Hollie Doyle pens an open letter applauding the bravery of NHS workers and urging all racing fans to stay both safe and positive.

Dear UK,

I miss racing.

While we're racing we barely get a day off and when we do I have no idea what to do with myself as I just want to be on a track somewhere.

So you can imagine how well I'm coping with all this time on my hands. We should be looking forward to the Grand National, to All-Weather Championships Day, and fixtures beyond, but we're not.

Just a few months ago I hadn't heard of things like self-isolating, pandemic, or super-spreaders, and couldn't have imagined Britain and the world looking like it does today. Our country, the challenges we're facing, and the speed of change are so scary.

My heart goes out to all the NHS and medical staff, the victims and their loved ones, and all those unsung heroes fighting this horrible virus. Being a jockey isn't without risk but it pales into insignificance when I think of the brave nurses and doctors endangering themselves to protect and help us.

I also know that in racing and across the country, many people's livelihoods have been taken away and I can't begin to imagine how tough and worrying it must be for those who perhaps don't have the financial backup that some of us enjoy.

I know for some, the loss experienced from the coronavirus will stay with them forever, and that is why it is so important for us all to pull together and to follow the government advice on social distancing and staying at home so that we keep as many people as safe as possible, and keep these heartbreaking stories to an absolute minimum.

I know we will. There are so many fantastic stories out there of people supporting one another and the number of people that have volunteered to help our NHS is incredible.

In times like these, things like racing might seem a bit trivial, but speaking to colleagues and fans I think it's shown us just how much this sport means to us all. And we will be back! So stay positive, stay safe, and before you know it, we'll be back in the saddle fighting for winners!

All the best,

Hollie