Coronavirus: Classic meetings at Newmarket and Epsom postponed

The Guineas meeting at Newmarket and Derby meeting at Epsom have both been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped the first four Classics of the 2020 Flat season can be staged at a later date, once racing has resumed.

The Guineas meeting was due to take place on May 2 and 3, with the Derby fixture following on June 5 and 6.

A Jockey Club racecourses (JCR) statement read: "Given the importance of the three-year-old Classic programme to the careers of that generation of horses, and the racing and bloodstock industries as a whole, JCR is now in talks with the British Horseracing Authority, participants and other key stakeholders, including the Horserace Betting Levy Board and commercial partners, to reschedule the first four Classics at later dates, once racing has resumed in Britain.

"JCR is looking to provide participants with the opportunity to ensure their horses are in peak condition with preparation races and adequate spacing between the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and QIPCO 1000 Guineas, run over a mile, and The Investec Derby and The Investec Oaks, run over a mile and a half."

