Addeybb could return to Australia in the autumn

Connections of Addeybb could target some big autumn prizes back in Europe after he runs at Randwick on Saturday.

The six-year-old was beaten just three-quarters of a length by Magical in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last October and has since won the Group One Ranvet Stakes on his Australian bow last month.

Addeybb goes for further top-level success in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, while fellow William Haggas inmate Young Rascal goes for gold in the Group One Sydney Cup.

He landed a Group Three on his first Australian run and Haggas' assistant Harry Eustace admits the five-year-old could stay on in Australia as the coronavirus pandemic is posing some issues for returning back to Britain.

He told www.racing.com: "I am sure it is something the boss has thought about. Of the two, it would be more than likely that Young Rascal would stay.

"I would imagine Addeybb, he (Haggas) would like to get him back under his umbrella and his watchful eye.

"He's a Group One animal and he'd like to have him back with him and he's got good autumn goals at home potentially.

"We've got a couple of options. At the moment, our understanding is there aren't horse flights booked at the moment, which means that they could have their holidays here.

"They planned to have their holidays after this regardless, either here or home.

"But Young Rascal, in particular, if he ended up staying here it wouldn't be the end of the world."