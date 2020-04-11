Rebecca Curtis: Lisnagar can reach new level

Rebecca Curtis is confident her shock Stayers' Hurdle hero Lisnagar Oscar can take his game to a new level next season.

The seven-year-old caused a 50-1 upset at the Cheltenham Festival, after which his trainer had harboured ambitions of a big-race double in the corresponding event at the Punchestown Festival, before the jumps season was curtailed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Curtis said: "He came out of Cheltenham in really good form, and very fresh.

"We were never going to go to Aintree, because that was always going to come too quick, but we were looking at Punchestown."

Lisnagar Oscar may kick off next season in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in late November.

"We'll stick to hurdles with him," said Newport-based trainer Curtis.

"He's always been a backward sort of horse, and you'd like to think he'll improve again for another summer's grass.

"There's a nice programme for him with the races at Newbury, Ascot (Long Walk) and Cheltenham, so that will be the plan."