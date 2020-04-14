No decision made over Golden Sixty target

A final decision on Golden Sixty's participation in the Group One FWD QEII Cup on Sunday week has yet to be made, according to trainer Francis Lui.

The five-year-old is unbeaten in his last seven runs in Hong Kong, winning the Hong Kong Derby on his most recent start at Sha Tin last month.

While Lui is pleased with the Medaglia d'Oro gelding following his recent win, the trainer is unsure whether he will line up in the April 26 feature, which could also feature Tony Cruz's pair of Exultant and Time Warp.

He said: "He seems good, he looks fine, everything is fine and his trackwork hasn't shown anything wrong, it's just I don't want to push him.

"It's a big break in between seasons so that's why I have to consider the QEII Cup - we will keep him working as normal."

Regular rider Vincent Ho partnered the gelding in a gallop on Tuesday morning and added: "We're still discussing it - there's no rush. I galloped him this morning and he still feels good."