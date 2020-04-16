Classic hopes for Born With Pride

William Haggas could look to an Oaks trial for Born With Pride once racing resumes.

The sport is currently suspended until at last May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the first four Classics of the season - the 1000 and 2000 Guineas, Oaks and Derby - on hold until later in the season rather than taking up their traditional slots in May and June.

Born With Pride features in the ante-post market for the Investec-sponsored Oaks after a 20-1 success in the Listed Montrose Fillies' Stakes on her only juvenile start last November.

Haggas still has the Classic on his radar, but for obvious reasons cannot make any definite plans at the moment.

"She's absolutely fine," he said of the daughter of Born To Sea.

"In normal times she would have gone for an Oaks trial and I guess that would still be the plan. She's only had one run, she still needs experience and we are not going to have a lot of time.

"For horses, trainers, owners and jockeys, this is going to be a bit of a strange year - people may be plunging horses into better races before they normally would."