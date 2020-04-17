Mark Johnston confirms positive coronavirus test

Middleham trainer Mark Johnston has revealed he is isolating after contracting coronavirus.

The record-breaking handler said he began isolating last week and that a test on Wednesday confirmed he had Covid-19.

In an interview with www.horseracingplanet.com, Johnston, 60, said: "I didn't really want any publicity because I didn't want to make a meal of it. I've been isolated since last Tuesday but other people are a lot worse off than I am; other people have bigger problems so you don't want to blow it up.

"It started with a cough and I tried to play it down. I didn't really think I had it but after four days my temperature was off the scale and then I had no choice but to accept it.

"I did one of those tests you have to pay for. We were fairly sure, but we got the result of that yesterday."

He added: "Hospital is the last place I wanted to go given what you see on the news. I've had an online consultation and the doctor keeps telling you that as you're continuing to breathe OK, then stay at home and don't go to hospital, so that's what I'm working on."