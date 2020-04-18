Tom Marquand finishes Aussie spell

Tom Marquand failed to bow out with a winner as he finished his spell in Australia at Randwick on Saturday.

The rider has claimed two Group One prizes with William Haggas' Addeybb over the last few weeks, as well as steering stablemate Young Rascal to Group Three honours.

Marquand has also forged some useful partnerships with local trainers, including Ciaron Maher and David Eustace and he partnered Holyfield for the duo in the Moet & Chandon Champagne Stakes.

The rider struck Group Three gold on Holyfield last month, but he proved no match for favourite King's Legacy upped to the highest level, finishing ninth.

Hugh Bowman rode the head winner, who is trained by Peter and Paul Snowden, and told www.racing.com: "He's an exceptional colt.

"I've been informed that Coolmore have bought into him, he's got an impeccable pedigree so you can see exactly why, he's just franked it.

"He is one of the best colts in the country of his generation and I can only see him improving further as a three-year-old."

Marquand also lined up in the other Group One on the card, the Schweppes All Aged Stakes, aboard Matthew Smith's Fierce Impact.

He finished eighth behind Tofane, who was a short head winner over Pierata, for trainer Michael Moroney and jockey Opie Bosson.

The winning rider is based in New Zealand, but said: "Not much is happening back home at the moment, so it's good to be here and good to get a few results.

"I go back on Tuesday and then we have to have a bit of a discussion to see whether we move the family back to Australia or not, I've got a few things to sort out first."

Marquand, who was due to return to Britain after racing on Saturday, had three other unplaced rides on the card.