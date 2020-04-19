Jockey Jamie Spencer recovering after surgery

Jamie Spencer is recovering after undergoing surgery following a fall on the gallops in Newmarket on Friday.

Spencer was riding out for trainer David Simcock when his mount slipped and unshipped his Classic-winning rider, who was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment on his hip.

Spencer posted his thanks to Addenbroke's staff on his Twitter account on Sunday.

He wrote: "On Friday morning at 8.40am I was returning from Warren Hill gallop when what can only be described as a freak accident when my horse spooked and I parted company with him. Because I landed awkwardly on the concrete pathway there was only going to be one winner of that event.

"First of all Ian, Tory and Gail came and helped comfort me before the Heath medics took over. I was then transferred in an NHS ambulance to Addenbrooke's and subsequently found to have an injury which has required surgery, but hopefully I am now on the road to recovery.

"If I needed any inspiration to put my very best into my rehabilitation then all I need to do is look at some of the horses I have to look forward to riding at David Simcock's stable and further afield.

"I'd like to take this moment to thank my brilliant family, friends and well wishers, people who have text/emailed/tweeted me, but most of all the staff at Addenbrooke's who have been nothing short of amazing with their care for me."