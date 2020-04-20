Aerclub sold to race in Hong Kong confirms de Bromhead

Aerclub is set for a new career in the Far East having been sold to race in Hong Kong.

The Charm Spirit colt - who was bought for 45,000 guineas at the breeze-up sales in May last year - impressed in winning both his starts for Henry de Bromhead, beating Joseph O'Brien's subsequent dual winner Dune Of Pilat on his racecourse bow at Dundalk in November.

He followed up back at Dundalk in March, where he obliged once more under Wayne Lordan.

De Bromhead, who is renowned for his achievements with his jumpers but also does well with his Flat runners, said: "He's lovely and did nothing wrong for us. He was two for two and looked really nice in everything he'd done.

"Hopefully he'll go on for his new owners."