Menzies filly out to raise money for NHS charities

Trainer Rebecca Menzies is hoping one-eyed filly Rainbow Applause can pick up some prize money for NHS charities when the Flat season eventually gets under way.

The County Durham-based handler ran a competition on social media earlier this month to name a two-year-old daughter of Camacho out of Dubai Sea, drawing more than 1,000 entries.

The filly was named Rainbow Applause, with any prize-money she earns and any profits made by her owners, the Rainbow Applause NHS Charity Racing Club, to be donated to charities directly associated with the NHS.

Menzies said: "We decided to run a naming competition on Facebook, just for a bit of fun really, and received an overwhelming response - I think the post reached around 45,000 people, which was amazing.

"We had over 1,000 name suggestions and a lot of them were NHS themed, which gave us the idea of setting up the racing club.

"My personal favourite name was Eneitchess, but unfortunately it wasn't available. We ended up with a shortlist of three names and Rainbow Applause was the one the overwhelming majority preferred."

Menzies plans to invite all club members to an exclusive stable visit at her yard at Howe Hills Farm near Sedgefield once the current lockdown is lifted, so they can see Rainbow Applause in the flesh and meet the team.

Menzies added: "The NHS are doing an amazing job in the current circumstances and if we can give club members a bit of fun while raising money for a fantastic cause, that would be brilliant.

"Rainbow Applause was born with one eye but it hasn't stopped her at all - she's been cantering away since November and is a great mover with real character.

"Hopefully she'll be running later this summer, once racing has resumed."

Lease shares in the Rainbow Applause NHS Charity Racing Club are available at £50 per share, which will cover all costs from May 1, 2020 until May 1, 2021.