Clive Cox excited by Golden Horde and Positive

Clive Cox has plenty to look forward to when he is able to unleash Golden Horde and Positive this season.

The pair did very little wrong last year, with Richmond Stakes winner Golden Horde finishing third to Earthlight in the Prix Morny before closing the gap on Andre Fabre's charge to a neck when second in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Positive found only Pinatubo too good in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood and came out on top in a strong renewal of the Solario Stakes at Sandown, where he accounted for subsequent Verterm Futurity Trophy hero Kameko among others.

Cox said: "They've done very well over the winter and I'm very happy with them. Obviously like everyone else we're just looking for light at the end of the tunnel with exact targets and timings really, but they are two wonderful horses to have on our hands.

"We're very pleased with their progress, but we're in the same boat as everyone else really. As much as possible we're excited at returning as and when it's safe to do so."

Golden Horde is set to stick to the trip at which he excelled last year and has the Commonwealth Cup as a target, should Royal Ascot go ahead as planned in June, albeit behind closed doors.

Cox said: "I think I'm more inclined to be concentrating on six furlongs at the moment. He's an absolute joy to deal with, he's very strong and mature and has done especially well over the winter.

"It was far wetter than ideal for him in France, it was very testing ground and although he coped with it, he improved for better ground.

"If that (Commonwealth Cup) is there, we will be."

Positive was sixth in the Dewhurst on his final start, but that was a run in which he encountered ground much softer than he had in his three previous outings.

Cox said: "He was just uncomfortable on that ground, I think a drier surface with him is very important, but likewise he is a horse we love and he's done well through the winter.

"We're open minded, I'm sure he's going to perform at the highest level and seven furlongs or a mile is very much on the agenda."