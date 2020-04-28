Topofthegame handed Ladbrokes Trophy target

Topofthegame could try to emulate Denman by winning the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury en route to a possible Cheltenham Gold Cup run.

Denman famously shouldered top-weight to win the Newbury feature in 2007, before going on to beat fellow Paul Nicholls inmate Kauto Star in the Festival showpiece the following spring.

Like Denman, Topofthegame won the RSA Chase at the 2019 Festival, but he missed the whole of the last campaign due to a leg injury.

He had been well fancied for the Ladbrokes Trophy before being ruled out, but Nicholls has set his sights on that race again as he looks to the future with the eight-year-old.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "Denman obviously won an RSA on the way to winning a Gold Cup and some really good races, and I don't see why Topofthegame isn't the same sort of horse.

"He's not quite so robust, he wouldn't want so many runs - we'll have to space his runs out - but when he's right, he's obviously very good and he's got lots of stamina.

"We're really looking forward to next season with him, getting him ready and hopefully going to Newbury in November."