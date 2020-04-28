Burke hopes star pair will be allowed to run at Cologne

Karl Burke is waiting to hear whether Kelly's Dino and Emaraty Hero will be allowed to run at Cologne on Friday week.

German racing is due to restart behind closed doors at Dortmund on Monday, with Listed races at Hannover on Thursday before Group action at Cologne the following day.

Burke has entered Kelly's Dino for the Group Two Carl Jespers Preis over 12 furlongs, while Emaraty Hero has the option of the Group Three Cologne Classic over 10 furlongs.

However, the North Yorkshire trainer is uncertain whether foreign-trained competitors will be permitted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He said: "I'm not sure we will be allowed to run, but I've not heard for definite yet.

"We want to run, the horses are ready to run, but having spoken to a few trainers in Germany, we might not be allowed to travel.

"If we are allowed to run, we will have to see how we get them there.

"The Channel Tunnel is still running, so I don't think it would be a major issue and it would be possible to do it within the confines of isolation and safety."

French racing is currently planned to resume on May 11, but France Galop has already stated foreign competitors - human or equine - will not be permitted until at least June.