Alex Hammond: Top prospect

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond reflects on Champions Day at Sha Tin in her latest blog, while picking out the best bits from a series of top trainer interviews.

Here we are again, battling on hopefully and enjoying the small amount of racing that's available to us during this awful pandemic.

I'm still trying to get to grips with the American form and seem to be getting slightly closer to the mark, with the odd winner and a few placed horses here and there.

I thought I'd got a handle on the Hong Kong scene too, but other than Exultant's magnificent win in the QEII Cup on Champions Day, I was a little off the mark.

There were a few turn ups though, with Waikuku running well to be third in the mile behind Southern Legend and Beauty Generation in the Champions Mile, but Aethero virtually pulled up in the Chairman's Sprint Prize.

As soon as I saw Zac Purton easing him up, it struck me that he had probably 'burst', meaning he had broken blood vessels and it transpired that he had bled from both nostrils.

That's two disappointing runs from the promising young sprinter now, but I expect he'll be back.

As for the jockeys, Karis Teetan had a day to remember with three winners, including in the Group 1 sprint, Joao Moreira also bagged a treble, but despite 'just' the one winner, it was Zac Purton that took the riding honours.

His win on Exultant in the QEII Cup means he has now won every Group 1 in Hong Kong, some achievement.

The battle to be leading rider out there will go to the wire in July with Moreira fighting it out with Purton.

Beauty Generation was only beaten a short head in the Champions Mile and whilst he clearly isn't the force of old at the age of 7, he may sensationally continue his career in Australia.

His trainer John Moore has to take compulsory retirement in Hong Kong now he has reached the age of 70 so he wants to take a small string back to his native Australia and that would include the one time world's greatest miler. Aethero could also head to Australia with his current trainer, which would be exciting.

I was back in the Sky Sports Racing studios on Monday evening to host The Racing Show and Stateside and we spoke to some big names from both the flat and jump racing codes.

Richard Fahey has another big team to run in 2020 and there are some familiar names that will be flying the flag for my fellow sportinglife.com columnist.

With so many to choose from, he could only skim the surface, but horses that he's looking forward to running are Summer Sands, who was very smart at two.

Space Traveller who won the Jersey, a Group 2 in Ireland and wasn't disgraced at the Breeders' Cup.

I'm looking forward to seeing Sands Of Mali back and hope he can replicate the form that saw him win the British Champions Sprint in 2018.

Another to watch out for is Gosforth Park Cup winner Fool For You and also Ventura Rebel, who is an exciting sprint prospect.

Viewers of Sky Sports Racing will recall when the latter caused a bit of a shock when beating the Wesley Ward hotpot Lady Pauline on Trials Day at Ascot back in May. He also went on to be 2nd to A'Ali in the Norfolk, but hasn't been seen since the Super Sprint at Newbury.

Paul Nicholls also joined us via Skype (these trainers are embracing new technology in the current climate) and was also very generous with his time.

He spoke to us about the highs and lows of last season, but it was a horse that we didn't see at all last campaign that is most floating his boat.

Topofthegame missed last term due to a leg injury, but he's back and has done five weeks road work before a summer holiday.

I asked if this could be the horse to fill the void left by the mighty Denman and top class Kauto Star and he was pretty ebullient when speaking about the 2018 RSA Chase winner.

He's currently 14/1 with Sky Bet to win the Gold Cup, which having got swept up in his enthusiasm seems pretty attractive.

Don't forget that I also told you a few weeks ago that Nicholls' Truckers Lodge was my long range fancy for the 2021 Grand National. He didn't put me off him either (currently 33/1).

I could listen to Beckhampton trainer Roger Charlton for hours and he has some exciting horses to look forward to when we get up and running again.

Quadrilateral is the obvious one and he told us she is on target for the 1000 Guineas whenever that is run.

Headman is one of my favourite horses and Charlton feels a Group 1 should be well within his capabilities this year. It was also interesting to hear about Quadrilateral's little sister, Quilted.

Now, I think it's fair to say the trainer is a modest man, not prone to talking up his charges. However, he positively lit up when speaking about this daughter of Frankel and I'll be keeping a close eye on her career when it gets underway.

Finally, we don't know when racing will resume, but when it does trainer Gary Moore will be hoping to get a flat win or two into his star juvenile hurdler, Goshen.

He's been a revelation over hurdles, but a return to the level where he has a handicap mark of just 88 should see him win his fair share of races.

It seems that the Sky Bet Ebor is his main target should we be back fully up and running by August.

Whilst his mark is too low to see him earn a place in the line-up at the moment, he is sure to go up in the weights if he gets the opportunity to run a few times before then and this prize could be some compensation for the dramatic loss of the Triumph Hurdle.

The big race sponsors have him as their 12/1 favourite for the staying handicap and a massive 50/1 for him to win the York race and go on to Champion Hurdle glory; it's quite tempting!