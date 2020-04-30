Thundering Blue back on form

David Menuisier is hoping Thundering Blue can recapture his best form after being treated for stomach ulcers.

The seven-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2018 campaign highlighted by wins at Group Two and Three level as well as placed efforts in Group One company.

However, following a fair run when trying to concede weight all round in a Goodwood Listed heat last May, Thundering Blue failed sparkle in three subsequent runs before ending his campaign early in September.

Menuisier and his team then discovered the grey's medical issue, but the handler reports him to be back on form now.

He said: "I'm very pleased with him - he seems in good spirits.

"Last year he did not fire after Goodwood. He needed his first race and then he ran under a penalty at Goodwood. It was a good performance against Elarqam, but then he just lost his form after that.

"We couldn't really put our finger on what was wrong, but we did some tests and found he had stomach ulcers. We gave him some treatment and the rest of the season off after that.

"He came back into training in the spring and he seems in good form. Even if the races were there, I wouldn't want to rush him back.

"He's seven now and not the easiest to place, but I would think we will drop in class a little bit and look at a Listed race for him, if there is one."