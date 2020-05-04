High hopes for History Writer

David Menuisier believes History Writer has the ability to make his presence felt in Pattern company this season, as long as conditions are in his favour.

The five-year-old won a Sandown handicap last June and posted a career-best effort on his final start, when winning a Listed heat over a mile on heavy ground at Saint-Cloud in November.

Testing conditions are crucial for the Canford Cliffs gelding in Menuisier's opinion and after early-season plans had to be abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trainer is in no rush to identify a new target.

He said: "Soft ground is key to him and I was getting him ready to go for a race in either France or Germany in March, but obviously that did not happen.

"Now I'm not sure when we will get soft ground for him. It's impossible to plan at the moment.

"I think he's a nice horse and more than capable of winning a Group Three race, but we do need soft ground for him."

Plans are also on hold for Into Faith, who lifted a richly-endowed sales race at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend last October.

The Intello colt was beaten in two British starts but came good in France, prompting ideas of a possible Classic bid.

"We had been thinking about the German 2000 Guineas for him," Meunisier said.

"We don't travel abroad for the pleasure though, we're looking at the programme to find the right races for them.

"With Into Faith, I just don't know how good he is at this point.

"He gave Pierre-Charles Boudot a good feel when winning at ParisLongchamp and I'm hopeful he will be Pattern class at some stage this season, but without a trial to run in, it is impossible to know.

"I don't think it will be easy to make long-term plans this season."