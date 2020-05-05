Star names entered at ParisLongchamp on Monday

A stellar cast of entries sees Earthlight, Victor Ludorum and Sottsass all feature for what looks set to be a blockbuster resumption of racing in France on Monday.

The sport has been suspended across the Channel since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of meetings held without spectators leading up to that date.

France Galop has been working towards a resumption behind closed doors on May 11, with four Group races scheduled for the opening afternoon at ParisLongchamp.

Earthlight and Victor Ludorum were both Group One winners for Andre Fabre last season and are among 12 possibles for the Group Three Prix de Fontainebleau over a mile.

Earthlight struck at the top level in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes, while Victor Ludorum maintained his unbeaten record in the Jean-Luc Lagardere on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day. Both colts are by the late Shamardal and represent Godolphin.

Jean-Claude Rouget's Sottsass, winner of the French Derby and a fine third to Waldgeist and Enable in the Arc, is one of 13 given an engagement in Group Two Prix D'Harcourt.

The Freddy Head-trained filly Khayzaraan holds Classic ambitions this season and is set for the Group Three Prix de la Grotte, for which there are 16 contenders, including the once-raced Simeen from the Rouget stable.

The other Group race on the card, the Prix de Saint-Georges, has attracted 15 entries, among them Pascal Bary's Gold Vibe, who was the first French-trained runner home in last season's Prix de l'Abbaye.