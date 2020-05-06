Earthlight taken out of Monday's Prix de Fontainebleau

Earthlight was a notable defector at the latest forfeit stage for the Prix de Fontainebleau at ParisLongchamp on Monday.

The absence of the Prix Morny and Middle Park winner from the Group Three mile contest means Andre Fabre is set to rely on the also-unbeaten Victor Ludorum, who recorded a Group One success of his own in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day.

The sport has been suspended across the Channel since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of meetings held without spectators leading up to that date.

France Galop has been working towards a resumption behind closed doors on May 11, with four Group races scheduled for the opening afternoon, with approval granted earlier this week.

Jean-Claude Rouget's Sottsass, winner of the French Derby and a fine third to Waldgeist and Enable in the Arc, has stood his ground for the Group Two Prix D'Harcourt.

The Freddy Head-trained filly Khayzaraan holds Classic ambitions this season and remains on course for the Group Three Prix de la Grotte, but the once-raced Simeen from the Rouget stable has been taken out.

The other Group race on the card, the Prix de Saint-Georges, is due to feature Pascal Bary's Gold Vibe, who was the first French-trained runner home in last season's Prix de l'Abbaye.