Racing leaders meet on Monday to discuss next steps

Racing industry leaders will meet today to discuss the implications of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech on Sunday evening.

Johnson unveiled his three-part strategy to ease the coronavirus lockdown, including allowing unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise from Wednesday, with possible plans for reopening schools in June.

A phased reopening of shops is another step, while outdoor cafes could begin to reopen in July, along with public places including churches and cinemas, as long as the two-metre social distancing rule can be enforced and "if, and only if, the numbers support it".

People who cannot work from home are now being actively encouraged to go to work instead of being told to only go if they must, but they should avoid public transport if at all possible.

The British Horseracing Authority is anticipating further guidance from Government later today on where the resumption of racing will fit in this strategy.

It tweeted: "Industry leaders are meeting to discuss the available information and will issue an initial response later today.

"The BHA is continuing to liaise with Government regarding yesterday's address, and we expect further guidance this afternoon and tomorrow.

"In the meantime we continue to plan for the resumption of racing, alongside industry colleagues."

Racing has been on hold since March 17 in Britain, but Germany returned to action last Thursday while France is hosting its initial meetings today.