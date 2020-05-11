Victor Ludorum suffers shock defeat on return

Hot favourite Victor Ludorum suffered a shock defeat as outsider The Summit secured a front-running victory in the Prix de Fontainebleau at ParisLongchamp.

Victor Ludorum was last seen when winning the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere last October and was expected to cement his Classic claims in this trial for the French 2000 Guineas over a mile.

However, Andre Fabre's runner raced keenly in the early stages as Mickael Barzalona struggled to find any cover, with The Summit setting the gallop from the off.

The leader was still travelling well within himself as the field turned for home, with Arc-winning jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot seemingly having a bit still up his sleeve as he pushed his mount on with about two furlongs to run.

Victor Ludorum could not go with him and only Ecrivain - who did not enjoy the clearest of passages in the straight - looked a danger, eventually having to settle for a fast-finishing second.

The favourite was only third and was immediately pushed out to 7-2 from 7-4 for the French Guineas by Betfair. The same firm make The Summit an 8-1 chance for trainer Henri-Alex Pantall.