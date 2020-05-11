Tropbeau underlines Classic claims at ParisLongchamp

Tropbeau advertised her Classic credentials with victory in the Prix de la Grotte at ParisLongchamp.

Having been third to Millisle and Raffle Prize in the Cheveley Park Stakes last season, the Andre Fabre-trained filly brought the strongest form credentials to the Group Three contest, but had been expected to face a test from Khayzaraan.

The Freddy Head-trained runner jumped out in front and appeared to be travelling smoothly - only to empty alarmingly two furlongs from home and ultimately finish heavily eased at the rear of the field.

Up front, Tropbeau answered every question for Mickael Barzalona when hitting the front, narrowly accounting for Dream And Do and Tickle Me Green.

Betfair cut Fabre's charge to 6-4 from 5-2 for the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas).