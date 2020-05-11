Sottsass fails to shine on ParisLongchamp return

Sottsass could finish only fourth as Shaman made every yard of the running to lift the Prix d'Harcourt at ParisLongchamp.

All eyes were on the Jean-Claude Rouget-trained Sottsass after a 2019 campaign that saw him win the French Derby and finish third to Waldgeist and Enable in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

However, he never looked like troubling winner Shaman, who benefited from a fine front-running ride by Maxime Guyon.

The Carlos Laffon-Parias-trained winner was no slouch himself last term, beating Sottsass in the Prix La Force before finishing second in the French 2000 Guineas and also the Prix Jacques le Marois.

Trying 10 furlongs for the first time, he bounced back to his best in this Group Two event, kicking on in the straight to repel the late challenge of Way To Paris, with Simona only narrowly beaten in third.