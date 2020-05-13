New racing schedule released for June

The 2000 and 1000 Guineas are still scheduled to be run on June 6 and 7 as the BHA unveil a new provisional timetable.

The racing industry's leaders continue to plan for a resumption of racing from June 1 and the BHA's Flat Pattern Committee has on Wednesday (May 13) published an update to the programme of Pattern and Listed races for the first seven days of June to reflect this new provisional timetable.

The plan remains to stage the Guineas on June 6 and 7, with Royal Ascot remaining on its scheduled dates from June 16-20. There will be some changes to the order of races at Royal Ascot, which will be confirmed as soon as possible.

In addition, the Derby and Oaks will be scheduled for Saturday July 4, with the Eclipse moved back a day to the Sunday (July 5). Under these circumstances, the Eclipse would be restricted to four-years-old and upwards.

The exact timetable for the resumption of racing will remain subject to agreement from government and an assessment by public health officials of the risks posed by the virus at that time. Any changes to the timetable are likely to have an impact on the programme for Pattern and Listed races.

A provisional race programme for the first seven days of non-Pattern races was released on May 7 and the BHA expect to publish further detail on this period, as well as a provisional race programme for the second seven day period, later this week.

The BHA emphasised that this provisional plan may still need to be adjusted according to when and under what circumstances racing is safely able to recommence.

Races to be run between 3 June and 4 June

Classic Trial (10f 3yo Group 3) Snowdrop (8f 3+ f Listed) Pavilion (6f 3yo Group 3)

Races to be run on Friday 5 June

Abernant (6f 3+ Group 3) Brigadier Gerard (10f 4+ Group 3) Paradise (8f 3+ Listed) Lingfield Oaks Trial (11½f 3yo f Listed) Lingfield Derby Trial (11½f 3yo cg Listed) Coronation Cup (12f 4+ Group 1)

Races to be run on Saturday 6 June

2000 Guineas (8f 3yo cf Group 1) *Dahlia (10f 4+ f Group 2) Palace House (5f 3+ Group 3) Sagaro (16f 4+ Group 3) Newmarket (10f 3yo cg Listed) (*Note: Distance change of the Dahlia to 10f)

Races to be run on Sunday 7 June

1000 Guineas (8f 3yo f Group 1) Pretty Polly (10f 3yo f Listed) Buckhounds (12f 4+ Listed) Cecil Frail (6f 3+ f Listed) Spring Trophy (7f 3+ Group 3) Pinnacle (12f 4+ f Group 3)