Dream Of Dreams set to race again this season

Connections of Dream Of Dreams are looking forward to another campaign with the smart sprinter.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained six-year-old recorded a career-best effort at Royal Ascot last year, when beaten just a head by the brilliant Blue Point in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

He could not back that up in the July Cup at Newmarket before things did not really go his way in the Sprint Cup at Haydock, and he was gelded following his final run of the season at Ascot on Champions Day.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager for owner Saeed Suhail, said: "He's still in training, we've nothing in mind for him yet.

"He doesn't take much work, despite him being a big horse, and Michael likes to run him a bit fresh.

"He'll be ready to run as soon as we see what there is to run him in.

"He just missed out in a Group One at Ascot last year, but he's a good Group Three horse and in good shape, so we'll see what the programme looks like."