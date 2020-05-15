Military March to take in 2000 Guineas before Derby

Saeed bin Suroor reports Military March on course to tackle the Qipco 2000 Guineas before a crack at the Investec Derby.

No racing has taken place in Britain since March 17, but plans are in place for a June 1 restart subject to Government approval - with the 2000 and 1000 Guineas to be held over the opening weekend at Newmarket, on June 6 and 7 respectively.

A son of New Approach, Military March was unbeaten in two starts as a juvenile, culminating in a half-length success over Al Suhail in the Autumn Stakes on the Rowley Mile in October, with the pair well clear of useful yardstick Ropey Guest.

Bin Suroor said: "We've waited for a long time (to restart), from what I've seen in France this week it's been really organised, the jockeys wear masks and it's been very good.

"My horses are ready to go, they have been for a long time, but because the programme hasn't been really clear we don't like to push them, because nothing was clear.

"If racing starts on June 1 it is a clear answer to prepare everything and we have enough time. Our horses are not far away, they are almost ready to go and Military March is doing really well.

"He's in good form and working well. Physically he looks better than last year. That's the reason he only raced twice and had a gap between races, he was on the weak side. But now he is physically really good and has done well.

"His form is good and looking at him, from the horses we have had in the past, he's a solid horse. He's big and strong and everything has gone right so far - I'm really happy with him and we're looking forward to running in the Guineas to start."

The plan following the Guineas for Military March will be the Investec Derby, which is this year due to be run on July 4.

Bin Suroor said: "The Guineas will take him to the Derby. That was the plan last year, the coronavirus has changed things with the programme, but we still hope to run him in the Guineas and the Derby.

"That (time between between Guineas and Derby) is a good time."

Plans for possible Bin Suroor 1000 Guineas contenders are less clear-cut.

He said: "Dubai Love could be one, I'm not sure at the moment. I want to see. Final Song is another one."